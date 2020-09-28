sport, local-sport,

A PLAYER who made zinc on the bottom lip and sunglasses while fielding fashionable. That's how Northern NSW area manager for Cricket NSW Martin Garoni has remembered Dean Jones following the sudden death of the Australian cricket icon overnight. "I wore sunglasses a lot when I fielded simply because I had cataracts on my eyes but he made it so you didn't cop quite as much flak as you used to," Garoni said. Garoni grew up in Albury-Wodonga, a three-hour drive north of Coburg where Jones was born. It resulted in regular trips to the Melbourne Cricket Ground to see the flamboyant top-order batsman in his prime. Along with West Indian great Viv Richards, Jones was the posterboy for the shortened format of the game. "He left a lasting impression on anybody that played cricket in that era and revolutionised the way you played one day cricket - you went out and got on with it," Garoni said. "Being able to watch him play live and see the way he impacted on games not just when he was batting but in the field made him a joy to watch as a player." Jones' exceptional fitness regime was something that gave him an edge over players who were on par with his ability. Sign up here for a free weekly newsletter from the Macleay Argus. "That changed the way players viewed preparing for cricket," Garoni said. Up until his sudden passing Jones was still giving back to the game he loved; twenty-four hours ago he was commentating an Indian Premier League match. "You read all the things he did since his playing days with coaching and commentating and he was still making an impact on the game," Garoni said. "He hadn't been lost to the game even though many of us would argue he was out of the Australian system a bit early, he definitely continued to give back to the game he loved." You just never know when your number is up. "He could be a testament to you live it one day at a time and make the most of each day," Garoni said. "I'm pretty sure he did that; he didn't stand still too long and maintained his involvement in the game."

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/281bab1c-17ed-473b-ade1-98af34ee215f.jpg/r3_75_799_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg