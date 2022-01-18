newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Rovers club-mates welcomed the newly curated turf pitches at Verge 2 on Saturday in round two of the regular Macleay Valley Cricket 1st grade competition. Rovers West Kempsey Hotel (WKH) won the toss and batted first with opening bowlers Kai Dunbar-Rudd and Ben Brennan claiming scalps early at 2/33. Opener Jarrod Prosper and second drop batsman Jack Wakely then combined for a 59-run partnership with Prosper falling to Rovers LJ Hooker (LJH) captain Scott Witchard for 41. The skipper then sparked a mini collapse to have Rovers WKH at 5/109 as Wakely fell shy of a half-century with 49. Rovers WKH middle to lower order then led to their side to 9/197 off 40 overs with contributions from Jackson Korn (31) and Tom Powick (19). Witchard was the best of the bowlers with 4/16. Prosper and Dan Wade then got their side off to the best possible start with Rovers LJH 3/8 inside six overs. Cousins Lachie (28 runs) and Ethan Dowling (37) wrestled back some momentum with a 63-run partnership before Matt Scott broke through. From 3/71, Rovers LJH went to 7/79 with Scott claiming three of the wickets and Lachie Munday the other. Ben Brennan (13*) helped his side hit three figures before Munday (3/15) and Scott (4/28) finished off the remaining batsmen with Rovers LJH bowled out for 104 off 28.1 overs.

