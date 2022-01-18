newsletters, editors-pick-list,

At South West Rocks Sports Ground, the home side assessed conditions and sent Frederickton in to bat in round two of Macleay Valley 1st grade cricket. SWR's decision was vindicated as the bowlers went to work with opening bowler Patrick Cotter doing the most damage. Only two Frederickton batsman reached double figures with Craig Parker leading the way at the top of the order with 43 while Barry Welch finished with 10. Cotter (4/22 off 8), Sam Stanfield (1/9 off 5), Nick Morrison (2/8 off 6.1) and Matt Ryan (3/20 off 5) were the wicket-takers with Frederickton bowled out for 89. For SWR, their opening batsman did the majority of the work with Jye Woodger scoring 20 before he was removed by Ben Goulder (1/36). Jamie Cooper then claimed two wickets before Liam Askew (15*) helped get his side home with Mick Chalker carrying his bat for an important 46 not out. SWR reached the desired total in 22.4 overs with seven wickets in hand. Round three will see Rovers WKH play Nulla KMRSL while Frederickton verse Rovers LJH.

