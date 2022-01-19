newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Nulla C&G Electrics vs Nulla Bucketeers: With a new turf pitch at Athletics, Nulla C&G Electrics (CGE) encouraged Bucketeers to test out the batting conditions first by winning the toss and bowling. Youngsters Patrick Preston and Harry Dowling combined for 38 at the top of the order before Dowling (10) became one of David Turnbull's four scalps. Preston (26) and Phil Dowling (36) were top-scorers for their side in a total of 134 with Turnbull finishing with 4/10. In response, CGE's top order played their role to perfection with the opening stand of Barry Pogson and Joshua Murray reaching 91 runs. Murray finished with 50 while Pogson carried his bat for 45* as the total was chased down in 30 overs with only two wickets falling. South West Rocks vs Stuarts Point/Eungai: At Kemp Street, there was no disputing who the man of the moment was as SWR opening batsman Graham Hughes hit his way to an unbeaten century in his side's win over Stuarts Point/Eungai. The Rocks elected to bat first as Hughes bludgeoned his way to 107 retired not out in an innings that included ten 4's and six 6's. Myles Bower (21) and Leslie Page (38*) provided ample support at the other end as SWR declared on 1/219 after 29 overs. Stuarts Point/Eungai's openers George Botfield (34) and Justin Groundwater (12) got their side off to a decent start however SWR's bowlers ripped in with Maninder Multani (21) the only other batsman to reach double figures. Bailey Kane (2/22) and Stephen Kane (2/10) were the best of the bowlers with Stuarts Point/Eungai all out for 98. Nulla Billy Goats vs Rovers MERC: At Eden 1, Rovers won the toss and elected to bat - however Nulla bowler Mathew Ennis was smiling early after removing the first three batsman with Rovers 4/16 with a run-out included. Nulla's bowlers continued to rip through with Mackenzie Booth (14) and Justin Millard (16) the top-scorers for Rovers in their innings of 104. Ennis finished with 3/24 while Nic Hughes had 2/18 from his four overs. Nulla's chase saw them only lose four wickets as Nic Hughes (21), Zac McKiernan (30*) and Shane Webber (22*) led the way with the bat with the score reached in 13 overs. Riley Mitchell (3/28) and Alan Hetherington (1/8) were the wicket-takers for Rovers. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/ceda0724-3215-4b76-b701-536e5fe75d45.JPG/r0_124_2875_1748_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg