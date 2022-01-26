newsletters, editors-pick-list, National Celebration Day Awards, Nambucca Heads awards, Nambucca Heads RSL

NAMBUCCA Valley Council held their annual National Celebration Day Awards Tuesday night at the Nambucca Heads RSL, honouring unsung local heroes who go above and beyond to help their community. The Nambucca District Band welcomed guests and visitors from 5.30 pm until the official ceremony started at 6pm. Barry Noble entertained guests and visitors during the ceremony, while official Nambucca Valley Australia Day Ambassador Warwick Nowland, a former World Superbike Champion, addressed the crowd. Afterward, everyone was invited to join Mayor Rhonda Hoban OAM, the Australia Day Committee, councillors, award recipients and official guests for a cup of tea at the club. National Celebration Day Awards 2022 Citizen of the Year Award Description: Someone who is a role model and selflessly supports the community in many ways. 2022 Winner: Rod has shown himself to be a leader in the Nambucca Valley. He has encouraged and fostered others to be involved in the community and has directly and indirectly made the Nambucca Valley a better and more caring place. Rod has been a member of the local Rotary Club for many years and has been president on a number of occasions. Through Rotary Road has been the prime mover in several major projects that are of benefit to the Valley in various ways. He helped form a partnership with "Royal Far West" and set up the VALLEY CAT Committee which raised $50,000 to fund a scheme which directly helped 70 to 80 children in overcoming speech, learning and other development difficulties. These funds were augmented by a further $8,000 raised by Rod and three others who joined the RFW "Big Bike Ride" and rode 400kms in three days. Rod was a key player in the creation and subsequent running of the Nambucca River Festival, implementing the "All Tides" jetty and kayak launching area, building the River Stage in Macksville and is behind the purchase and operation of an electric Tri-cycle to take nursing home residents on outside jaunts around the area. He is the main pilot and devotes at least two mornings per week on this activity and is refining and developing the service so that other community members can assist. Rod has been a Board Member of Nambucca Valley Care for many years. Until COVID restrictions began in March 2020, Rod and his wife were Meals on Wheels volunteers. He has also found time to participate in the Macksville Gift Committee, and in the various cycle clubs and groups in the Nambucca Valley. Junior Citizen of the Year Award Description: A young person under 25 years of age who has made an outstanding contribution to their community or school. 2022 Winner: Bowraville Central School Cattle Team Leader Josh Callaway was born with Cerebral Palsy, but this has never stopped him from achieving when he is around the cattle or at shows. Josh is what is considered to be a herdsman of the team, he works harder than anyone to ensure the animals are well cared for and takes on the responsibility of this by himself. Last year he was awarded the Judge's Choice for encouragement at every show he entered. The manner and handling that he displays with is noting short of exceptional. He inspires both students and staff around him. Josh has applied for and has been accepted into Tocal Agricultural College for 2022. His dream is to work in the agribusiness sector and with his tenacity to follow his dreams and apply himself to become a reality. Josh was an ABC Heywire youth storyteller in 2020 and shared his story about how his Pop (Dough Harvey) inspires him every day to get up, be involved and try his hardest. Indigenous Citizen of the Year Award Description: A role model within the Indigenous community who selflessly supports and cares for everyone around them. 2022 Winner: Michelle, (LULU), is a well-respected, strong and positive role model in both the Indigenous and Non- Indigenous community of Bowraville and the wider Nambucca Valley. Michelle is often seen rounding up the Mob for a good feed. She has been at the helm of the fight for Justice over the murders of the three Aboriginal children in Bowraville over the past thirty plus years. Michelle currently works in Community Health, and in that role is working hard to improve the circumstances for those experiencing domestic violence. She has been heavily promoting and encouraging COVID vaccinations within the Indigenous and wider community. Services to the Community Award Description: Individuals or organisations who have made a noteworthy contribution that is an ongoing benefit to the community. The contribution may be in any field considered appropriate by the committee and should have been made over several years. 2022 Winners: Good Neighbour Award Description: An individual who has made a noteworthy contribution by demonstrating a benevolent, caring, generous disposition by providing outstanding service to their neighbours or people in need. 2022 Winners: Senior Sports Person Award Description: An individual who is over 18 years old and achieved outstanding sporting results throughout the previous year. 2022 Winner: Jim has had an outstanding year in Surf Lifesaving. Over the years Jim has collected many medals on his journey through the ranks. Last year won a silver Medal at the NSW State Titles, a gold medal at the Queensland State Titles and gold in the Australian Titles. Junior Sports Team Award Description: A team that has achieved outstanding success, competed at a State or National level or achieved consistent results at a regional or local level. 2022 Winner: The Nambucca Valley Lions AFL teams play in the North Coast League. The Under 15 Lions qualified for the grand final last year by defeating the Coffs Harbour Breakers in the Semi-Final and were due to play the Port Macquarie Magpies in the Grand Final which was never played due to COVID restrictions. The team first played in this League as Under 11 in 2017 when they won half their matches. In 2018 they won the Under 11 Grand Final being undefeated throughout the year. In 2019 and 2020 they were the Premiers in the Under 13 Age Group. Cultural Achievement Award Description: Recognises individuals who have outstanding achievements in this field. 2022 Winner: Nelli is a long term resident of Bowraville. She raised three children and is a creative spirit across a number of media. Nelli has a passion for mural painting, works with Gumbaynggirr Elders, and her colourful murals have been recently installed at Bowraville Central School and St Mary's Bowraville. Her first mural was completed some years ago on the wall between the Folk Museum and Phoenix. Another is at the entrance to Bowraville Pre-School. "Guruuja" - gained Nelli a prize in the 2018 Coffs Central mural competition. Nelli is an active member of the Soul Space Craft Collection in Bowraville, with a number of her smaller works featured. A few years ago, Nambucca Valley Council renamed their Australia Day Committee and Awards to National Celebration Day Committee and awards out of respect for its Indigenous citizens. Regardless of the name, The National Celebration Day Ceremony is an opportunity for the community to recognise and honour residents and sportspersons of all ages who have achieved success in their endeavours. Nominations for the 2023 ceremony will open later this year, along with the full list of awards. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/stephen.katte/cc4ab223-94fd-45e3-9e43-84707c9b1bec.jpg/r15_26_682_403_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg