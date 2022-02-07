The disconnect Part I: the two-week outage that left Kundabung residents with little answers

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

For many years, Kundabung residents say they've been dealing with dodgy internet issues, a lack of transparency and little sympathy. People have stood in the rain utilising a spot with range while talking to service providers while others travel constantly to Kempsey or Port Macquarie to check emails and complete regular life tasks. On Thursday January 13 at midnight, community members state the option to watch online streaming, scroll through social media or access emails was gone. Upon contacting Telstra, Kundabung customers were told it'd be back on January 24, then January 25 and finally January 26. Visting Kundabung on January 21, phone service was limited, residents were frustrated and some happy to stop you on the road for a chat about these constant problems. "It went out at midnight on (January) Thursday 13, and (we were told) back on the 24th," Kundabung resident Debbie Smythe recalled. "And it's like 'What? The 24th?' and we were given no reason. "My husband and I are with a re-seller, Intermode, and we were having to rely on the Kundabung Facebook page to read from someone else to find out from Telstra what is going on because the re-seller doesn't get a good version of what is happening. "Finally someone found it out it was something do with hardware." The Argus since confirmed with Telstra last week there was an outage and asked the reason for the problem. "A power issue affecting some landline services in the Kundabung area was fixed last week. Mobile services were not affected," Telstra Regional general manager, Michael Marom, said. "We worked as quickly as possible to get everyone back online and we thank the community for their patience." Despite Telstra's claims that no mobile services were affected, most residents disagree. Mel Robinson, who lives on the Western side of the highway on Smiths Creek Road, says she previously had no problems with her internet until the January 13 outage. "Up until recently we were probably living in a blessed area of Kundabung, we had excellent service through Telstra with ADSL 2," she said. "There are six people in our house, four are school children, all six of us could stream Netflix at the same time and it's been that way since we moved here until the 13th. "Now we can't even open a google page, you just get the wheel of death, it really is unacceptable the way we've been treated and continue to be treated as sub-standard citizens - that's what it feels like - they may not intend on that but that's how it feels here. "You've got people working from home, children and adults who are continuing to study from home." At the time of this interview, Mrs Robinson was undergoing studies. "I've got study that's due in six days, there are no extensions, I have to drive and sit on free WiFi to try and complete it. "In 2022 the level of service we are receiving is completely unacceptable." Residents also say the January outage isn't a one off with many outlining constant issues. "20 years ago I had three bars of Vodafone in the house, good TV, the internet was still crackly but you could get it fixed," Valerie May said. "I woke up one morning the phone had no signal, they said we took the signal from Kundabung and gave it to Port Macquarie. "Over the years to stop my husband from running up the paddock to try and answer the phone, we got Telstra on his phone just so we could answer it. "We had two to three bars in the house, we got up one morning and it was gone so we gave Telstra the flick. "We've had two digital aerials put on the house, $700 at a time, and the signal went on the first one. "We've had it before (decent service) but they take it away from us, we've got real professional people here who need service." Steve Smith has encountered similar problems over the years. "We started out with ADSL, that was really slow, that was when internet first started coming down the phone line," he said. "As the technicians have always told us that's all the phone lines were designed for - they were designed for phones. "You've really got to go to satellite and unfortunately satellite doesn't work when you've got trees around the house, if I knock down trees 100 metres back you have no trees left on the property, you have to have council permission to do it anyway. "Now we have Telstra ADSL 2 and it continually drops out, once every two months for sure, sometimes even more for two or three times a day. "We don't even get notified, then you do resets on modems and that doesn't work, you get on Facebook and everyone is out. "A lot of people are talking about going to Starlink, but you have to have a clear sighting to the south side. "Kundabung post office has NBN fibred to it, the fibre optic cable goes onto the road past the exchange, why can't they hook something onto it or a tower or something?" Resident Kristy Quill outlined similar problems with accessing satellite. "With Satellite NBN (the only type of NBN available to us) it would cost considerably more per month than our current $99 ADSL unlimited and home phone bundle," she said. "We would also still want our landline (minimum $30 per month) as we need emergency communication living in a bush fire region without mobile phone coverage. "We live 4km from the main fibre optic cables that supply the east coast of NSW (they run along the highway) yet expensive satellite is our only NBN option. "We are living in rural NSW as third class citizens. "We get less or no service compared to those living in Kempsey or Port Macquarie and what we are offered is over $60 per month more than we currently pay and much more than what those in town pay. "Part of my job requires me to have the emergency mobile phone so staff can contact me when needed. Without mobile reception I have to use WiFi to be able to use the phone and without internet I cannot even do that . "Therefore, Telstra taking so long to do anything about fixing our antiquated ADSL means I can't do my job fully. It is disgusting. "When people from Kundabung have complained to our members of parliament all they can reply is that it is not their concern or we should just go over to the NBN." After the initial outage was resolved by Telstra around January 26, the Argus was then informed on February 2 of limited access to landlines. The situation was confirmed with Telstra. "A hardware issue is affecting some landline phone services in Kundabung. Landline internet and mobile services are not affected," Telstra Regional general manager, Michael Marom, said on Friday (February 4). "We know there have been a couple of issues in Kundabung recently and we thank the community for their patience. We are working to get phones back up and running as quickly as possible." In that correspondence, the Argus asked to confirm whether residents installation of satellite internet could be impaired by the amount of trees on their property and received no response. Mel Robinson also confirmed that problems have existed for years throughout the area with many school children taking advantage of her properties 'excellent service'. "It would be nothing for me to come home from work and find half a dozen high school kids at my dining table doing their homework because they don't have internet at home," she explained. After correspondence with Member for Cowper, Pat Conaghan, Kundabung residents state the MP has planned to hold a community meeting around their Telco issues. The Argus has contacted Mr Conaghan's office for confirmation. 