A message from the mayor: swearing in a new council

As an outcome of the December 4 local government election, Kempsey Shire has a new team of 8 Councillors in addition to myself as mayor. Last Friday the successful candidates were sworn in and officially undertook to faithfully and impartially carry out the duties of the office of councillor in the best interests of the people of Kempsey. This dynamic group are learning quickly as they take this prominent role in Local Government representing the Kempsey Shire Community and I thought it a good opportunity to introduce them. Alexandra Wyatt is a board member of YP Space and the Kempsey Neighbourhood Centre with degrees in science, landscape planning and environmental law and experience in land management, conservation and fire management. Simon Fergusson is a farmer with property in Toorooka where he lives with his wife and children. VJ Craigie is a proud Pitta Pitta man and a highly skilled and talented Project Manager, trained at the University of Sydney. I believe he is the first Aboriginal person elected to Council. Kerri Riddington is a long term resident of Arakoon, South West Rocks and was previously the human and environment resources manager for Eversons Food Processors and owner of Chillati Gelato and Heritage Seaside Café in South West Rocks. A former teacher, Arthur Bain has lived and worked in the Shire for 28 years and is an active member of the Rural Fire Service, a founding member of Save Our Macleay River and CEO of the Thunggutti Aboriginal land council. Joshua Freeman is the youngest member of our Shire elected to Council and has previously worked at Macleay Valley Options. Anthony Patterson started his own business in 1994 and employs 10 locals. He is a returning Councillor who has also held the role of deputy mayor. Liz Campbell is a former mayor of Kempsey Shire Council who was born and educated in the Kempsey District and elected to Council in 2008. Maria River Road clarification I was recently quoted in Macleay Argus as saying that the Maria River Road project will be completed this year. I was wrong. The project should be completed in 2023. I apologise to those residents of this road for raising expectations. The 24km, $17 million sealing of Maria River is an excellent outcome from a joint application by Kempsey Shire and Port Macquarie Hastings Councils. The grant was made under the NSW Government's Fixing Local Road program and the road upgrading will especially benefit local residents. The required planning has been undertaken by a team at PMH Council, with input by KSC Engineering. More details can be found at www.ksc.pub/mariariverroad. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

