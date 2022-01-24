newsletters, editors-pick-list,

With rain interruptions and ground changes, Rovers LJ Hooker and Frederickton kicked off their late afternoon round three fixture at Eden 2, playing off in T/20. Rovers captain Scott Witchard won the toss and batted with Frederickton opening bowler Ben Goulder (3/32) claiming both openers early on with the score 2/26. Craig Rogan and Lachie Dowling kept things moving for Rovers though with the run rate at 10 an over inside the first four. The two combined for 62 runs before Rogan was caught behind off Nick Marriott for 31. Dowling kept charging along with Scott Witchard as both batsman went towards a half-century partnership before Brendan Roache claimed Dowling for 56. Roache (2/24) then claimed Witchard for 22 before Rovers lower order helped them along to 6/154 from their 20 overs. Rovers fast bowlers then excelled on the synthetic wicket as Witchard (1/7) claimed the first wicket. The skipper then took a stunning diving one-handed catch to remove Nick Marriott off Ben Brennan's bowling at 2/17. Frederickton's top scorer Jamie Cooper (12) was third to go through the bowling of Brennan (2/17). Brother Pat Brennan then took one of the best catches of his life, claiming Ben Jago with a two handed, behind the head catch on the boundary off the bowling of Jonte Ross (1/13) with Frederickton now 4/27. All-rounder Craig Rogan went to work following the dismissal, claiming a very solid 4/4 off 2 overs before India Dowling (1/1) took her maiden first grade wicket to finish the match with Frederickton bowled out for 45. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/ff54a29b-4adf-45cb-9c8b-7db789350d86.JPG/r0_257_3684_2338_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg