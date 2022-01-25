newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Kempsey Shire Council will be sending three delegates to the Local Government New South Wales (LGNSW) annual conference to represent the people of the Macleay. The conference is set to focus on how councils can drive a "Locally Led" employment and economic recovery, as the Shire continues to grapple with the complex challenges posed by the global pandemic. It will be held at the Hyatt Regency, Sydney between 28 February and 2 March 2022. The LGNSW Conference is the main policy making event for the local government sector in New South Wales. It is council's opportunity to submit motions for consideration and debate by delegates. Motions passed at conference become resolutions, which LGNSW takes forward to the State and Federal Government. The three voting delegates representing the council are - mayor Leo Hauville, deputy mayor Alexandra Wyatt and councillor Arthur Bain. Other councillors are also expected to attend the event as spectators. During the January council meeting, Cr Arthur Bain spoke in favor of the conference. "I think it is very important that we have good attendance at the conference. It is an opportunity for councils across NSW to lobby State government and identify areas where councillors can work together to have a strong voice for community," Cr Bain said. General manager Craig Milburn said the conference is a really important aspect for local government in NSW. "It is a positive thing for council to be represented, and part of the conference is like a large council meeting, so it actually provides recommendations and resolutions for LGNSW to develop their platform that they advocate on behalf of all councils to the Federal and State Government," Mr Milburn said. Mayor Leo Hauville said he was very pleased that the conference was going ahead. "We are going to find out that the issues we have here in Kempsey Shire are going to be similar across New South Wales. It is very worthwhile to listen to their issues and also how they are trying to resolve them and we can use that information back here in Kempsey Shire," Cr Hauville said.

