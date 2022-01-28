news, property,

3 beds | 1 bath | 2 cars Found in one of the best spots on the Mid North Coast is this rare opportunity to combine lifestyle with generating an income. The property is highly fertile and productive. There are 168.8 ha (417acres) with fattening/grazing improved pastures. It also comes with good fencing, ten well-watered paddocks, two sets of steel stockyards and flood mounds. "The owner estimates a carrying capacity at 100 breeders," says selling agent Ian McGoldrick. It would suit vealer production, feeder steers/bullock and silage. There is a tidy three-bedroom home with a double garage and rumpus/storage space. Plus a large machinery shed with separate weekend accommodation. The location is set privately at the end of a quiet road with long frontage to Kinchela Creek. The beautiful beaches of Hat Head are close by, and South West Rocks and Gladstone are within easy reach.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32Ehza3xXJYSshHEKQz9wjj/4f6e55cd-451d-4794-a1a5-d6be973425bb.JPG/r127_0_3872_2116_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg