news, local-news,

Officers from the Mid North Coast Police District have praised the behaviour shown by the public during Australia Day events on Wednesday (January 26). "There were no significant incidents across the Mid North Coast. All crowds attending Australia Day events were well behaved," Detective Chief Inspector Darren Jameson said. "We did have three instances of high range PCA across the district and one low range." A 39-year-old man from Nambucca Heads was charged with two high-range drink-driving offences after being stopped twice within four hours. At about 4.40pm on Wednesday (26 January), officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District were notified of a red Mazda driving in a dangerous manner near the Captain Cook Lookout at Nambucca Heads. Police stopped the vehicle a short time later on Liston Street and the driver - a 39-year-old man - was subjected to a roadside breath test, which returned a positive result. The man was arrested and taken to Nambucca Heads Police Station where he underwent a secondary breath analysis which returned an alleged reading of 0.203. The man was charged with high range PCA, and his driver's licence was suspended. About 7.35pm the same day, police were patrolling Ridge Street, Nambucca Heads, when they stopped the same vehicle. The driver - a 39-year-old man - was again subjected to a roadside breath test, which returned a positive result. The man was arrested and taken to Macksville Police Station, where he underwent a secondary breath analysis which returned an alleged reading of 0.191. He was charged with two further offences - drive with high range PCA and drive motor vehicle while licence suspended. The Nambucca Heads man was refused bail and is due to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court today (January 27). In a separate incident, a 45-year-old man was pulled over for a random breath test on Ocean Drive at Laurieton at around 4.30pm on January 26. He also returned a high range PCA and was issued a Court Attendance Notice to appear in Port Macquarie Local Court on March 9. "We did have another low range PCA in Port Macquarie and that person was issued a Traffic Infringement Notice," Insp Jameson said. "We would like to thank the community for their conduct in celebrating Australia Day in whatever fashion they did. "The crowds that did attend events were well behaved and respectful." Across the state, police have also commended the behaviour of crowds. Operation Australia Day 2022 involved general duties officers, assisted by specialist police, to ensure a safe and secure environment for the community. During the high-visibility policing operation, 41 people were arrested, and police laid 67 charges for a range of offences including breach of bail, PCA, offensive behaviour, assault police, resist arrest, malicious damage, affray, possess prohibited drugs and supply prohibited drugs. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/8b3cd2f9-5196-4298-baae-edbddc2d2a97.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg