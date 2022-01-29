news, local-news, Bellingen Shire Council, Oath of Office

A new year has welcomed a lot of fresh faces to a revamped Bellingen Shire Council. Along with newly elected Mayor for Bellingen Shire Steve Allan and four new councillors, Jo Brotherton, Joanne Cook, Stephen Glyde and Elie Tree, Dominic King and Jennie Fenton are returning to serve another term. During an official ceremony held at Council Chambers before the first Ordinary Meeting of Council, the seven councillors took their Oath of Office. The ceremony featured Welcome to Country, Smoking Ceremonies followed by a meet and greet morning tea with the councillors, their families and friends. "I'm honoured to have been given the opportunity to represent our community and the Shire," Cr Allan said. "I'd like to congratulate every councillor who has been elected and thank them for their passion to make a difference. "We all know it's not actually about us; it's about the community who elected us and making sure we deliver on their vision for the future. "That's why we'll continue to talk to our residents and ratepayers, so we can focus on the local issues that affect us all, protect what we all value and love about our Shire, and responsibly manage our council so our families and future generations can continue to live and work here." General Manager Liz Jeremy also extended congratulations to returning and newly elected councillors, and promised that the new council wouldn't waste any time getting to work. "It's going to be an exciting time working with both our new and returning councillors," Liz said. "We need to hit the ground running as there's a lot to be done to address the challenges and opportunities we face now." To view highlights of the Oath of Office Ceremony, view the Ordinary Council Meeting, or stay up to date with all Council meetings throughout the year, keep an eye on Bellingen Shire Council's new and improved website at www.bellingen.nsw.gov.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/stephen.katte/de419b78-8431-45cd-90d8-1a334bff111f.jpg/r0_61_480_332_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg