A tale of two convicts: William Delaforce and Thomas Lee

ON Friday October 10, 2014, we had a visit at Kempsey Museum from Keith Delaforce, who brought in some copies of a book he had published. It was a strange feeling when I sat next to Keith having a cuppa, 180 years earlier, Keith's great-grandfather William Delaforce and my Great-great-grandfather Thomas Lee had been transported and arrived in New South Wales on the same ship, the Hooghly. Both boys were seventeen years old when they were tried at the same court on the same day and sentenced to transportation to Australia. William Delaforce was a seventeen year old servant in London, when one day he was accused of committing a petty theft. William stated he was working on the day of the alleged crime, but with little hope of proving his innocence, he was found guilty on July 3 1834 and sentenced to transportation for seven years. Thomas Lee was also seventeen years old and a cabinet-makers boy in London when he was arrested by a policeman investigating a break and enter. Thomas was found in possession of two cordial bottles and three sixpences suspected of being stolen during the break-in. He was also tried on July 3 1834 and sentenced to transportation for life. After several days in leg irons on a prison hulk at Portsmouth, William and Thomas boarded the convict ship Hooghly and along with 258 other prisoners, sailed for Australia in July of 1834. As the Hooghly neared the equator in September, the oppressive heat and guilty thoughts of his miserable human cargo played on the mind of the commanding officer of the 50th Regiment guarding the convicts, Lieutenant-Colonel Woodhouse. One day he suddenly appeared among the convicts with a list of his sins in one hand and a Bible in the other and began confessing his sins before being forcibly removed by his fellow-soldiers and confined to his cabin for the remainder of the journey. Landing in Sydney on November 18, the boys were taken to Hyde Park Barracks. They were then separated, with William being assigned to Sam Terry at Mount Pleasant (near Windsor) whilst Thomas Lee apparently remained at the Hyde Park Barracks. In 1836, William Delaforce was sent to Port Macquarie and worked on the road gang there before later working for Major Innes on his Lake Innes estate. Pardoned in 1843, William married Jane Sheehan at St Andrews Presbyterian Church in Port Macquarie in 1851 and the couple had six children. William passed away on June 7, 1900 and was said to have been the last surviving convict incarcerated in Port Macquarie. Thomas Lee applied for the Governor's permission to marry Mary Clarke in Sydney in 1842, as he was still a convict, and the couple eventually had nine children. The following year he received his ticket of leave to remain in the Goulburn district. Thomas did not receive his pardon until 1848 and he became a noted builder in Goulburn. He passed away on July 9, 1901 following a fall while gardening. His eldest son, also Thomas, married Mary Kenny in 1874 and that couple moved to Kempsey to be with Mary's sister Bridget, who had married Henry Weingarth of the West Kempsey Hotel. William Delaforce recounted his convict experiences in a book, The Life and Experiences of an Ex-Convict at Port Macquarie, which was republished by his great-grandson Keith Delaforce in 1984. Thomas blotted out part of his convict past by stating on all his records that he had not arrived in New South Wales until 1839. The families Thomas, William and their wives founded are well represented in Kempsey and Port Macquarie.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/stephen.katte/3e1866b5-db13-483a-ae07-8d3ab83bf202.jpg/r0_66_396_290_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg