NAMBUCCA Heads Surf Life Saving Club received an early Christmas present late last year after their new deck overlooking the main beach was completed. Construction started in November and finished in time for the holidays. A passion project for club president Gary Colston, the deck is the latest in a long line of significant renovations he has spearheaded since taking over the leadership role. "Having a deck overlooking the water was our goal from the start, and now after three and a half years of planning, fundraising, grants and community donations, it's done," Gary said. "Now we have a deck to see the best view in town, and the shade for our lifesavers to shelter underneath and get out of the sun. "This whole project to fix up the surf club has been a united effort from our community; a lot of the work has been done through the generosity of local labour, and materials donated by businesses, none of this would have been completed without them." The current Nambucca surf club is barely recognisable from the disused, dilapidated wreck it was only a few years ago. Now a community hub, the building has a new bar, floors, solar panels, a refurbished kitchen and dozens of other improvements. The upgrades have made the space incredibly popular for event bookings, from weddings and discos to private functions and the highly successful Sunday sips. The latest development for the club though, is the partnership with Nambucca Heads RSL who have sent their staff over to help the volunteers at the club during events and operate a café. "The RSL approached us with an offer to help; their permanent staff are now working here to help take the load off our volunteers; we have been able to open every day over the summer months now," Gary said. "It's still in the trial period, but so far, it's been a mutually beneficial arrangement; when it comes up for review I think there will be discussions about something more permanent." After years of hard work by many people in the community, Gary says the surf club revitalisation project is nearly finished, but there are still a few more improvements in the works. "We are looking at getting a permanent roof for the deck, just waiting on supplies; COVID-19 restrictions have caused severe supply issues everywhere," he said. "A roof will make it a bit easier to sit out here in the sun, and reduce glare; we are also planning to polish the concrete and tile outside. Fixing the old wiring is also on the agenda. "The old Bundaberg Rum sign will probably go to; it's been here for years, but I think it's outdated. "We are planning to approach a local artist to see if they would like to create an artwork that better reflects the new club and the Nambucca Valley. "We've had to start from the bottom, but we are getting there; in another six to eight months, I'd say we will be done, just in time for next summer."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/stephen.katte/cfc6a4cb-9dde-481b-be23-b040e55abf64.jpg/r89_96_1958_1152_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg