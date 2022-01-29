news, local-news,

MANY people can attest to the fact that Christine Hamilton has lived a remarkable life. Born and raised in Versailles, France, she later lived in Paris, where she studied Art and met her future husband. They moved to the Loire Valley where Christine became a guide in the chateaux there, talking history, architecture and culture to hundreds of tourists. Moving again after a few years, Christine and her husband came to Australia where he amazing experiences continued, but what a change, it was farm life, sheep, drenching, shearing and riding horses After the serious business of farming and raising her daughter, Christine was able to immerse herself in painting again, with encouragement from her husband. Luckily, unbeknown to her, he had kept boxes and boxes of art materials. Quelle Chance. Working and painting here in the Nambucca Valley, she has been able to regularly exhibit at the Stringer Gallery and to her credit, hold several solo shows. Christine will be presenting an exhibition of Australian native birds painted realistically in acrylics, throughout the month of February. While in lockdown, she took to the task of practising drawing and painting our feathered friends over four or five months. She researched books on the subject, such as the Reader's Digest and Complete Book of Australian Birds. Careful observation of so many wonderful avian visitors in her garden was also an inspiration. Reflecting on how we think about birds today, one is reminded of the brilliant award-winning book "Where Song Began" by Tim Low. In it he states, "Bird-human relationships have changed markedly over time. A couple of generations ago Australians were eating the parrots and kookaburras they lovingly feed today." "Native birds have gone from being exploitable resources to sentient beings that are treated with protective respect." Although today, some people do not like noisy minors, Christine mentioned that she finds them clever, if not fascinating and believes they are much maligned. It is true that she has great respect for all our avifauna. "I think I have developed a passion for these magnificent birds," Christine said. "I enjoy painting immensely and love a new challenge. I wonder what it will be next." Christine Hamilton's latest exhibition, "Like a Bird on the Wire" opens February 2, and will continue until February 26. The Nambucca Valley Arts Council invites everyone to come and see which Australian feathered creatures Christine has painted. The Stringer Gallery in the Nambucca Community and Arts Centre on Ridge Street is open Monday to Friday 10am to 3pm and Saturday 9.30 am to 12 noon.

