newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Unicycling from sea level all the way to the top of Australia's highest peak. That was the mental and physical challenge Port Macquarie father Lloyd Godson and his 11-year-old son, Oliver, set for themselves. The determined pair spent 12 days riding from Tathra, in the state's south, to the summit of Mount Kosciuszko. "Originally the idea came about during Covid a couple of years ago when I started an after school group called the One Wheeled Wackadoos, which is a group open to anyone in the community who wanted to come along to learn how to ride unicycles," Mr Godson said. "I read about an organisation in Taiwan that had used unicycles to engage youth and at the conclusion of that program they did a big group ride around Taiwan. "I then tried to find a challenge in Australia that would be equivalent to doing what they did at the end of that program." Mr Godson's wife Carolina Sarasiti joined them on the 260 kilometre ride on a mountain bike while towing their five-year-old daughter, Ariadne, in a bike trailer. The family were also supported by a group of friends on the journey. "We were originally going to go to Tasmania over the school holidays to do a ride down there, but because we were travelling as a large group of people, we were concerned that if one of us contracted Covid on the way there then we would have to isolate," Mr Godson said. "We decided to stay in NSW for this trip because it was a safer option." The decision to change where the ride would take place was made just days before the family set off. "I was left with the task of mapping out a new path in about three or four days which was pretty stressful," Mr Godson said. "We thought that riding from sea level up to Australia's highest point would be something significant to achieve. It was 260 kilometres in distance and about 5500 metres of elevation." The ride was both physically and mentally challenging for the group, with strong winds, rain and thunderstorms adding more difficulty. "It was quite a difficult and challenging trip." With just two days left to go, Oliver didn't think he was going to make it to the summit. "On the second last day he was really quite exhausted and ready to pull the pin but he had some friends who surprised him when we reached Charlotte Pass," Mr Godson said. "That saved him in terms of his mental state, he was really pumped up and finished on a high. He pushed through." The group managed to reach the summit after 12 days. "We were averaging around 25 kilometres a day and we dealt with challenging riding conditions. "It brought tears to everyone's eyes to see Oliver reach the summit and when he stood up there and hoisted his unicycle above his head, he was super proud." The father and son duo are planning to do the Tasmanian ride in the future. "I think we have proven to ourselves that we're capable of doing the Tasmanian trail now. It would be a little bit longer but over similar terrain," Mr Godson said. "Now it's just finding a time when travel interstate is less stressful and more certain." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/141172646/fa888fae-4a6b-4f9a-8bf2-b105fbe6533c.jpg/r0_10_1017_585_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg