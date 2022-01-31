Kempsey Lifeline Shop sends out the call for more volunteers

newsletters, editors-pick-list, Lifeline, Kempsey Lifeline Shop

ALL along the Mid North Coast an army of volunteers have been operating and maintaining Lifeline Shops since they first opened. Unfortunately, the last few years have seen numbers drop significantly and Kempsey Shop Manager Sam Russell is having trouble filling positions. "All our Lifeline outlets are experiencing a slow, steady decline in volunteer numbers and retention," she said. "I'm not sure what it is, possibly COVID is having an impact but we seem to be getting fewer people coming in and staying long term." Sam has been trying to boost her volunteer workforce for the last few months, but it's an uphill battle. Now that COVID restrictions are easing, she hopes that more people will be willing to put their hand up and help out at the Kempsey Shop. "We desperately need people who can come in and help out," she said. "There are a wide variety of ways to volunteer at Kempsey's Lifeline Shop, we need people out the front working retail, in the back sorting clothes and people on the truck team, collecting and picking up clothes from the donation bins or private residences." Sam says that this versatility in the workplace makes the volunteer positions a perfect fit for younger job seekers looking to learn new skills, and older people hoping to get back into the workforce or make new friends. "All our positions are unpaid, but they are a great way to learn a wide variety of skills in a friendly environment," she said. "Think of it as free on the job training; we can work around your schedule and other commitments; all our volunteers choose their comings and goings. "I'm happy to write reference letters as well." Aside from on the job training, Sam says there are also other perks of the job, namely, free food. "Working here is a great way to get social for all ages, mix the generations, we have a lot of older volunteers and they have really good life experience and stories," Sam said. "Best of all, volunteers get free morning tea, coffee, cake, biscuits, I try to keep it interesting and have something new every day." "We have an inclusive workplace here, all are welcome; if you are unsure, come in for a chat and I'll do my best to accommodate your needs." All are welcome to apply, although anyone under 18 will need parental permission first. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/stephen.katte/234e07ee-85aa-493f-9017-7a24b12ff2cb.jpg/r0_703_3024_2412_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg