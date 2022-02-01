A message from the mayor: Welcoming new citizens and farewelling a councillor

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

It is my duty to write a bittersweet column this week, with many things to celebrate in addition to mourning a great loss to our community. Deputy Mayor Alexandra Wyatt Firstly, I would like to congratulate Councillor Alexandra Wyatt who was this week elected as Deputy Mayor of Kempsey Shire Council. I look forward to working with Councillor Wyatt this year as we forge the direction of this term of Council. The role of Deputy Mayor is re-elected each September so in this COVID impacted world, Councillor Wyatt's term will run until then. Local Heroes and new Australians At our Citizenship and Awards Ceremony on Wednesday last week it was my great honour to be part of the event to welcome our 16 newest Australians. As I said on the day, every person who takes that step reinforces the values and strength of our community. In addition, we acknowledged some Local Heroes at the event, each of whose contributions to our community are truly inspirational and I recommend you read about them all on Council's website or Facebook page. At the event we also announced Garry Munday as Citizen of the Year and Chris and Lyn Dockrill as recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award. As a teacher, sportsperson, historian, author, volunteer and Rotarian, Garry has played a positive role in the lives of many in the Shire. Two other former teachers, Chris and Lyn Dockrill are household names in the shire whose creative works that have truly help but the Macleay on the map. I congratulate them all on their richly deserved honours. Vale Jenny Sproule Finally, I would like to pay tribute to Councillor Jennifer Anne Sproule who died on 14 January and on behalf of Council I would like to acknowledge her extensive contributions to our Shire, including her eight years as a Kempsey Shire Councillor. Jenny was first elected to Council in 1999 and served a four-year team with distinction. She served a second, separate four-year term as Councillor when she was re-elected in 2008. Councillor Sproule leaves a legacy of fulsome community involvement in addition to her work for Kempsey Shire Council. Jenny and her colourful scarves will be sadly missed by all who knew her and I extend our condolences to her husband Steve and sons Sam and Tim.

