Community Life: Council's first meeting leads to various key decisions

Council gets a new Deputy Mayor The first Ordinary Meeting of Council for this term took place in Council Chambers from 9am on Tuesday 25 January. Among the items outlined in the January agenda, Councillors elected a Deputy Mayor, allocated voting delegates for a Local Government New South Wales Special Conference and appointed members to the General Manager's Performance Review Panel. Election Of Deputy Mayor Council conducted an election by open voting for the position of Deputy Mayor who will serve the role until September 2022. Th open vote saw Councillor Alexandra Wyatt elected to Deputy Mayor. Local Government NSW Annual Conference Each year, it is customary for Council to send delegates to the Local Government conference. Council nominated Mayor Leo Hauville, Councillor Alexandra Wyatt and Councillor Bain as voting delegates for the 2022 Local Government New South Wales Annual Conference taking place in Sydney from Monday 28 February to Wednesday 2 March 2022. Appointing panel members to General Manager's Performance Review Council appointed Mayor Leo Hauville and Cr Alexandra Wyatt to the General Manager's Performance Review Panel. Cr Riddington was also voted in by Council to join the panel. Countback by-elections Should any causal Councillor vacancies occur within 18 months, Council resolved to conduct a countback of the December 2021 Local Government Election. Conducting a countback rather than running a new shire-wide by-election will save Kempsey Shire ratepayers approx. $180,000. Other outcomes Council noted the Statement of Cash and Investments for November and December 2021. For a full outline of the meeting and the discussion points, please refer to the Agenda and Business Papers at ksc.pub/council-meeting

