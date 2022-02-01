Muffin Stuffers take out 2022 Macleay Valley Cricket Bash 4 Cash

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

After missing out in 2021, Macleay Valley Cricket Association's Bash 4 Cash returned with raging success on Saturday as 16 teams battled for the winners title. After over seven hours of play, eight sides reached the semi-finals with Dabbling Salamis and Can't Bat, Can't Bowl winning their games to go through to the minor-final. Muffin Stuffers and Mud Crabs were successful in their semis to play off in the major-final. On the Athletics ground turf, Muffin Stuffers bowled Mud Crabs out for 55 with Josh Brenton and Mitchell Korn snaring some great catches. Muffin Stuffers then chased down the total in four overs no wickets down to be crowned major-winners. "Both sides were the two better sides of the day so it was a fitting final," MVCA president Mark Smee said. "It was the first time using the new turf wickets for bash 4 cash and they went really well." Mr Smee said it was great to have the event back after a one-year hiatus. "In a lot of ways it's the best day of the year for the association," he said. "You get a lot of players who haven't played for a long time coming and having a game for the day and getting their friends together." Individually, Andy Watts and Ellis Jeffery walked away richer on the day with Watts earning $50 for his 112 not out and Jeffery securing figures of 4/14 to pocket $25. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/dbd1b657-1834-4a99-b01b-5e8696481fdc.jpg/r0_159_4080_2464_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg