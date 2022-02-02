newsletters, editors-pick-list,

It's been years in the making and the East Coast Tribal League finally arrived on Saturday (January 29) at Smithtown Oval. After a welcome to country, Ngaku Warriors and Biripi South Taree kicked off proceedings with the former winning 38-14. Gumbaynggirr Wall Street Warriors finished off round one for the mens with a 42-14 win over Thunghutti Bilabangs. In round two, Biripi defeated Thunghutti 22-10 while Gumbaynggirr won against Ngaku 20-6. "There was some really good quality games," association chief executive officer Dave Fernando said. The mens weren't the only sides to hit the field with Gumbaynggirr women's scoring wins over Ngaku and Biripi. In the Ngaku vs Biripi fixture, the Warriors walked away 10-4 winners. Fernando said all players were keen for this Saturday's round three and four fixtures at Jack Neal Oval, Taree. "We received plenty of feedback - they were all hungry, they can't wait to play again this weekend," he recalled. "Gumbaynggirr Rams had players out last weekend but they are raring to go this Saturday." Throughout the day Gumbaynggirr Wall Street Warriors were provided with high quality coaching assistance with rugby league legend Greg Inglis on the sidelines. The NRL premiership winner didn't pull on the boots but was still one of the main attractions for the fans. "There were a lot of kids that came to the ground just to see Greg Inglis so they were all chasing him for photos," Fernando said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/fcfde3f6-c963-4913-9156-63e24a36a714.JPG/r0_162_5348_3184_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg