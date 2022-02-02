newsletters, editors-pick-list,

On the final Saturday of January for 2022 the members and visitors at the Kempsey Golf Club took to the fairways for last week of the month long sponsorship by Cellarbrations of West Kempsey. The Open 18 hole Single Stableford event attracted a good field of 82 players with visitors from Frederickton, SWR, Crescent Head and Camden Valley Golf clubs. A very big thank you goes to everyone at Cellarbrations for their fantastic sponsorship over the month. Taking out the best score of the day and the winner in the 'A' grade on Saturday was Zachary Pritchard with a good score of 41 points after some very good play on the day. Glen Tuckwell with his round of 38 points was the runner up in 'A' grade on Saturday. Playing very well on the day and with a good score of 40 points Jeremy Dowling was this weeks winner in the 'C' grade and with a round of 37 points the runner up player was Russell Graham. With a par round score of 36 points Peter Ennis from his down river farm of Upper Kinchela Creek was this week's winner in the 'B' grade. Lionel Worth was this weeks runner up with his score of 35 points. The winners of the ntp's at the 3rd hole were Pritchard 'A', Jeff Black 'B', Max Gleeson 'C'. On the 8th hole the winners were Rick Nicholson 'A', Dowling 'C'. The winners at the 11th hole on Saturday were Azza Smith 'A', Worth 'B', Gleeson 'C', Elizabeth Tehan 'L'. On the 16th hole the winners were Ross Leopold'A', Dowling 'C' & Cassie Black 'L'. This week's winner of the super tee ntp on the 18th hole was Robert Baker with a very impressive shot to the green. For the record he also held the putt for his birdie, congratulations Robert. In the weekly ball competition the winners were players with a score of 33 points and better and they can be collected from the pro shop at the club anytime along with any unclaimed vouchers from the event last Saturday. Saturday will see the members take to the fairways for the staging of the 2022 Najasi Furniture 18 hole Medley Single Stroke event for the Monthly Medals in each for the month of February. All visitors are most welcome to come and play and all intending players wishing to play can book in now at the club or go online to book in for your round and for more information about the upcoming events at the club please give the club a call anytime. All players are reminded to check the playing conditions board before hitting off for your round and please remember to be COVID-19 safe when at the club.. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

