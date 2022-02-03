newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Kempsey Adventist School welcomes new principal, Jodie McDonald, as she begins her journey in the Macleay. "I am both thrilled and honoured to be joining such a wonderful school in the beautiful Macleay Valley. The community has been very supportive and I look forward to working in partnership with staff, students and families," Mrs McDonald said. Mrs McDonald has built an excellent reputation throughout her 22 years of experience as an educator and has held numerous senior leadership positions throughout her career including 7 years in her role as Principal of Border Christian College in Thurgoona (Albury/Wodonga). She is passionate about further developing KAS's holistic approach to learning, creating meaningful and authentic relationships, empowering students, and providing a solid foundation and opportunities that prepare students for a successful future beyond school. Kempsey Adventist School is off to a strong start to the 2022 school year with waitlists for both their Year 7 and 8 cohorts due to high enrolments numbers. The school projects continued growth for enrolments from Pre-Kindergarten - Year 12.

