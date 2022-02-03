newsletters, editors-pick-list,

When you're hot you're hot, yes siree, and the three grade winners of Tuesday's Kempsey Veterans Golf Club Monthly Medal Stroke event certainly warmed to the occasion. From tee-off the temperature did rise, so much that the good old days' readings of high up those thermometers were being felt and 'twas 33 degrees the announced maximum. The majority of the 48-strong field were affected with such heatwave conditions, however the actual medallists - Jeffrey Black, Hilton Barnett and Steve Cameron (in grade order) - did handle the situation somewhat better than the rest. Most probably better known as "Snake" for many a year, Jeffery, a bushy through and through, too, did have his mind on the job (so to speak) to produce a round worthy of 47 points - the best of the day. His feat brings about the fact that he has cemented his place in the top echelon as his 15 handicap, the extreme of A-grade, will alter somewhat. "Snake" won't mind at all, eh! Going grade wise, Hilton, off a 16 handicap that starts the B-division off, can expect a change - is it up or down - it doesn't matter - as the Club's handicapper will not have missed the 7-under par 49 of this in-form golfer, veteran or not. Steve, another current in-form veteran at present, did complete his 14-hole round with an 8-under 48 nett and there is every chance this bloke from down Lake Cathie way is bound for a change. He knows the handicapper well - he travels up with him of a Tuesday - but we all know how honest Peter is with the keyboarded machine. "It's not me, it's that machine that does the deciding," so he says. There were a dozen being rewarded for their better-than-par nett wise scoring, Kevin Hopping starting the placings off with his 50 nett and then Dennis O'Brien closing off with a 55 to his name. In between came Russell Graham (51), Ian Rudd (52), Ray Moodie (53) and Wayne Simmons (54) and Trevor Bailey, Robert Anderson, Graham Hall, John Daley, Paul Dykes and Graeme Irving matching O'Brien. In the putting rider to the February medals, Bailey's 19 stemmed from brilliant approach shots from many a direction and there was no beating the respective 22 and 21 counts by Simmons (ie "Birdseed") and Dykes. Nearest the pin at the Alan Macdonald Memorial $100 Third Hole in One were Hopping (A), Peter Thompson (B) and Craig James (C), whilst Graheme Martin (A) and Cameron (C) won out at the 11th hole. Both Hopping and Cameron were rewarded with new ball s-x-packs for their shots to within the mythical metre circles. Chip-ins were performed by Phil Pinney, Chris Gorman, Graham Schasser, Stuart Aston, Chris Kerr, Hall and Cameron. Next Tuesday's event is a 14-hole 2BBB Stableford & Individual with the front nine dominating and visitors are invited to take part. Tee-off is 9am. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter: @macleayargus Follow us on Instagram: @macleayargus

