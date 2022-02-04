newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Fish numbers are back on track in the Shire after 11,000 Australian Bass were released into the Upper Macleay River. This was in response to the populations dwindling numbers after the effects of the drought and the Black Summer bushfires. Kempsey Shire Council received $5,000 from the NSW Government's Dollar for Dollar Native Fish Stocking program to acquire and release the fish in locations along the Macleay River. Bass Kempsey Inc released the fish on Sunday 30 January 2022 at locations including Blackbird Flat Reserve, Toorooka Road Bridge, Turners Flat Road Bridge, Temagog Road Bridge and Toose Road Bridge. The Bass were purchased from Glen Searle at Searle Aquaculture. "The fish were specially bred from stock collected from the Macleay by members of Bass Kempsey," Mr Searle said. "Nature would have taken a long time to replenish the Bass numbers, and we helped that process by stocking it." Restocking bass population in the Macleay Valley is of great importance to the Kempsey Shire particularly following the Black Summer bushfires. Ash was washed into the Macleay River resulting in falling oxygen levels in the river and caused a mass fish kill. Bass is an iconic Australian species that are predominantly catch-and-release across the Macleay Valley. The continued presence of the bass within the river makes for a great tourist attraction to the Macleay Valley Hinterland for keen-eyed anglers and those with a passion for the outdoors. Mr Searle said the reason the Macleay is a great Bass river is because it doesn't have major impediments stopping movement. "It's a great thing because they are an iconic angling species and attract quite a lot of people to the Macleay for fishing outings," Mr Searle said.

