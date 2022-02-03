Kempsey's sporting facilities receive another boost with Kemp Street funding

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Certain sporting facilities throughout the Macleay Valley just keep getting better and better. Recently, the Verge/Eden Street upgrades reached their latest phase while construction continues with the South West Rocks High Performance Centre. Now, the good news keeps coming with the awarding of a $940,000 grant to upgrade the Kemp Street sports fields. Member for Oxley, Melinda Pavey MP, announced on Tuesday that Kempsey Shire Council has received funding from the NSW Government's Greater Cities and Regional Sport Facility Fund to begin upgrades and commence implementation of the Kemp Street Sporting Complex masterplan which will see quality sporting and recreational facilities delivered to the fields. "The grant itself will kick start our Services Club Park and Kemp Street master plans, this will really enable us to implement some of that work we've done over the past few years with all sporting groups here," Kempsey Shire Council coordinator Parks Projects, Steve Pellen, said. "It's going to allow us to hold large sports carnivals here at a purpose built athletics track, it'll have premier league football facilities, irrigation which will help us maintain and manage those facilities, state of the art lighting and give us an ability to hold cricket carnivals in conjunction with Verge Street facilities. The application for funding was finalised in September last year with that process apart of the Macleay Sports Strategy submitted by council in 2017 with the master plan works completed in 2020. Kempsey Shire Council Deputy Mayor, Alexandra Wyatt, thanked the state government for helping to fund the project, which was developed in collaboration with sporting groups from across the shire. "Sport is very important to our local community. It's not only important for our physical fitness but also for our mental health and wellbeing," said Councillor Wyatt. "I think there's many of us that have sat in Service Clubs Park watching our kids play sport and participate in Little Athletics so it will be wonderful to see those facilities moved over to Kemp Street." Member for Oxley, Melinda Pavey, said the funding for part of the Kemp Street Sporting Complex is a welcome boost for regional sport. "This project involves the including relocation of athletics track from Service Clubs Park, lighting, irrigation, a new turf cricket wicket table and pathway works as part of the Kemp Street Sporting Complex Master Plan," said Ms Pavey. "The awarding of this grant will mean the development of facilities for a range of sporting groups and individuals in the region, and I congratulate Kempsey Shire Council on their successful application." The Greater Cities and Regional Sport Facility provides grants from $100,000 - $1 million to eligible sport and recreation organisations and councils. For the full list of recipients and further information on the Fund visit: https://www.sport.nsw.gov.au/grants Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter: @macleayargus Follow us on Instagram: @macleayargus

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/c7ee322e-dc5e-43f4-a885-340c8dd08e70.JPG/r3_613_5998_4000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg