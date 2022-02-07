newsletters, editors-pick-list,

In 2019, after three years of playing rugby league, Kempsey's Tommaya Kelly-Sines achieved one of the pinnacles of Indigenous football with selection for the Indigenous All-Stars. Three years on, she's reached those heights again after being named for the side in their February 12 fixture at Commbank Stadium. "I was shocked, I've been trialling the past few years but haven't quite made it," she said. "This year I was a lot more fit, I've been training very hard but I was still quite shocked that I made it again. "The first year I played it was really physical and quick." After graduating from St Paul's College and moving away in 2012, Kelly-Sines started playing rugby league in 2017 at Glenmore Park Brumbies under coach Paul Bent. In 2018, she started her career with Mounties in the Harvey Norman Premiership and then this year signed with the Parramatta Eels in their inaugural NRLW season. "I'm hoping to make my NRLW debut," she said. "Training has been really hard - we've been smashing out the kilometres and doing it about four times a week but it's been good. "(Our coach Dean Widders) has been really good, he's sharing a lot of knowledge and skills. "It's good to get someone that's played NRL to give us all of his feedback." As for heading home to Kempsey, the COVID bubble and a busy rugby league schedule has hampered any recent opportunities. "It's been hectic with the schedule and COVID bubble, I can't really travel home and spend time with family at the moment," she said. "Our protocols include daily COVID testing, not going out to public places and restricting as many indoor activities as possible." "I'm hoping to get home at the end of the season to spend some quality time with family and be free for once."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/82d079b1-c5fb-4c15-bcc7-9dadd51d8584.jpg/r0_168_1080_778_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg