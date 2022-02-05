newsletters, editors-pick-list, Unkya Reserve Committee, National Day Celebration, Unkya Reserve, Eungai Creek, Australia Day Nambucca Heads

FOR the second year in a row, Nambucca Valley Council and the Unkya Reserve Committee held their annual National Day Celebration in the Unkya Reserve at Eungai Creek. While there were a few light showers on the day, President of the Unkya Reserve Committee, Lisa Hall, was more than happy with how everything went. "It was a fantastic day overall; we were really pleased with the number of people who came along," she said. "Raelene Ballangarry welcomed everyone to country, Martin Ballangarry did a smoking ceremony, we had three very talented bands, a whole bunch of kids enjoying the free activities, market stalls, food stalls, crafts and so much more." Official ambassador Warwick Nowland gave a speech to the crowd, reiterating the theme for the day, reflect, respect and celebrate; later he was a judge with Rhonda Hoban in the CWA's lamington competition. Sometimes, the best moments are unplanned, and nothing illustrated this point better than when CR Hoban hosted an impromptu citizenship ceremony. "Unfortunately, this year, our one new citizen was away sick but Mayor Rhonda gave a fantastic speech about what it means to be an Australian citizen and shared some stories from the various ceremonies she has attended. "A lot of us were so moved, we recited the citizenship oath anyway, and had an impromptu ceremony."

