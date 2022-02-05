newsletters, editors-pick-list, North Coast Bulldogs, Laurie Daley Cup

Lank Bain Sporting Complex played host to a thrilling Laurie Daley Cup encounter as North Coast Bulldogs hosted Northern Tigers in round one. Hooker Connor Latham was first to score for the Bulldogs, beating multiple defenders close to the line to burrow his way over and make it 6-0 after a conversion from Shane Davis-Caldwell. The Tigers were next in with prop Jack Grob barging his way to the paint with the kick converted. In the 15th minute, a Davis-Caldwell short-ball from hooker saw Blair Hamilton run over the top of the defence and make it 12-6. 10 minutes later Grob continued his barnstorming effort to make it a double and level up proceedings. In a tit-for-tat affair, Davis-Caldwell had another assist in the 27th minute, laying the ball off to full-back Josh Clark who ran the perfect overs line through a hole and into score at 16-12. The Tigers then laid on two tries to gain back momentum and head into the half-time break with a 24-16 lead. North Coast ensured they were first to score in the second-half as Mhalikai Mercy threw a dummy ten metres out, stepped inside and beat two defenders to make the score 24-22 after the conversion. A cross kick from the Tigers with 20 minutes saw winger Lewis Hippi score and make the lead 28-22. The Bulldogs didn't go away though and with seven minutes remaining, a Davis-Caldwell cross-kick saw Xavier Davidson add four points. However, the conversion was missed and made it 28-26 with North Coast needing a try to win. Three minutes left on the clock, an inspiring one-on-one strip from Joshua Power got the Bulldogs the ball, 60 metres from the try-line. On the third tackle, 40 metres out, the ball came to Davis-Caldwell who threw a dummy and found a hole before running the distance and scoring the ball close to the posts before he was mobbed by team-mates. Dean Jones added the extras as the Bulldogs ran out 32-28 winners.

