SUMMER is well and truly here and with it comes a range of difficulties for our native animals, including thirst and drowning. With hot days and little rain, natives will be searching for a water source as creeks dry out. Some of us will be getting pools ready and taking off the pool cover preparing for hours of enjoyment, sadly, pools are a regular danger to native wildlife, but you can use a simple solution to remedy the threat. Make a DIY pool ramp for native animals to escape drowning when they fall in, and this ramp may even save your pet too. Echidnas, bandicoots, frogs, and antechinus are often found in pools, but sometimes it's too late; while they can swim, they become exhausted and drown if they are not found right away. Regular household items can make perfect ramps. For example, a simple rubber doormat and rope will make a suitable ramp you can drape over the edge of the pool, secured to your pool fence to hold it for a hasty escape by any hapless animals who fall in. Another danger are buckets of water, maybe you are saving it for the garden or the rain has filled it; either way, animals coming in for a drink can find themselves losing their footing and getting trapped. An easy remedy is to put a long stick into the bucket so that any frogs, birds or lizards that fall in can climb up it to safety. If you are on the land or acreage think about your water troughs having a good size stick available for escapes when animals get into strife as well. If you do find a sick, injured or orphaned native animal call WIRES Wildlife Rescue on 1300 094 737.

