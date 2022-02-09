The disconnect Part II: "If your house is on fire, are you willing to wait for us for two hours?"

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

On Monday, the Argus released Part one of an in depth look into a variety of issues facing the Kundabung community, namely poor internet access. Visiting Kundabung on January 21, the town was halfway through an internet outage that started on January 13 and ended on the 26th. However, this wasn't the first outage with residents reporting significant problems with their ADSL connections for many years. Along with a number of Kundabung residents, Mel Robinson is a part of the local fire service whose app was not working at the time of the outage. "Another consequence that people may not be aware of is the Rural Fire Service have invested considerable resources into an application called RFS Active," she said. "We don't get those notifications (from the application) anymore. "Yes there is an SMS backup, but I've had calls and I haven't received the notification about a fire or accidents on the freeway until 30 minutes to two hours after that notification is sent. "If your house is on fire, are you willing to wait for us for two hours?" Resident Lyn Lavender added she has friends on Smiths Creek Road in a remote area with similar communication problems. "They've got no home phone which they pay for because there's no signal, no mobile phone, no internet, no WiFi and they're in the middle of woop woop," she said. "If they have a fire they can't contact anyone." Steve Smith, re-enforced that the outage was a health issue. "I've had three heart attacks before," he said. "If that happened this week, someone would have to go running down the road, jump in the car and search for a signal." Jane Trott and her partner Mitch have also been affected by the internet issues with Mitch running an earth moving business, MJT Earthmoving. "My partner has been here for several years," Ms Trott said. "We don't essentially have an internet connection, we live in a shed at the moment with our house being built. "Over the past years Mitch has been able to hot spot his phone for invoicing business purposes, over the past couple of years we have used Optus WiFi router, which was working OK... we could run a few devices, or at least one with OK speed. "With the 'upgrade' or whatever they are doing we struggle to get phone service, Mitchell has to invoice clients and check emails on his phone when he gets into reasonable service, it's unacceptable. "It took me 45 minutes to forward a business email last week, logging on and off trying to open the email then sending. "My phone often drops to 3G and no bars even then. "Everyone in the area is the same, years and years of internet and phone service issues. "Phone service you would think would be a priority in a populated area, they all say they have coverage... they do not. "We all pay the same as everyone with poor to no service. "Obviously online schooling was out of the question last year, if this was a suburb in town or larger area there would have been some action a long time ago, we feel like the forgotten out of town community. "This area is growing and will only become more populated, we need this essential service, for business, schooling and essentially everyday life. Something needs to be done." For Hines Transport owner Robert Hines, after starting his business in 1995, he said there's only been slight problems over the years. However, the outage in January saw the business face significant problems. "Previously, our main problem with the internet here was the wires that came into our place," he said. "Whenever it rained, the phone line would go crackly and because the internet went through it it'd almost stop the internet. "That took two goes at going to the Ombudsman to finally put a line in, which happened a few years ago now. "The speed we get works but it's a pain when it slows - overall we deal with it. "But when the telephones go out (it's a big deal), we employ 30 people, and everything comes in by telephone and email and they took both away in one go and refused to do anything about it (in January). "Where we were lucky was my youngest son has Starlink for his video gaming because he didn't like the ADSL speeds and we used that." Mr Hines said the outage was the worst internet and phone related issue his business has faced. "It's the worst we've had, with no phone and internet, that would've led to losing customers had we not done something," he explained. "If a customer can't get hold of you to be sure you can move their stock, what are they going to do? "Telstra offered compensation but how can you compensate someone for a loss of business? "An example of a potential problem, and this has happened before, is if we have a truck that breaks down on in the middle of the night on the pacific highway and can't get to side of the road, blocking a lane of traffic we'll have a driver can't get to me and I can't do anything. "The longer that truck is there the more danger for everyone else on the road. "If that truck had been in an accident what would've happened?" "We are 15 minutes from Port, 10 minutes from Kempsey, we're being treated as if we've decided to live on a remote island somewhere," Mel Robinson said. "This is a rapidly developing area and it's only going to continue to develop. "You only have to look at the estate that's been developed in Dondingalong, it's only going to get more developed here, whether we want it or not it's going to happen but the services we're getting here are just appalling. "We're not a bunch of idiot hicks that just sit around chasing cattle and drinking beer, we've got professionals, people working the land and students. "It's a fantastic community and area to live in we're just really being let down by the people that are supposed to care about us." Part 3 of this series will be released in the next few days, focusing on the problems facing residents at Farrawells Rd. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter: @macleayargus Follow us on Instagram: @macleayargus

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/2055bcc2-ab44-4213-a0d0-566cfa23544d.JPG/r3_491_4798_3200_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg