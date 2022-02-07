newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The rare quarter horse that was the feature item at the Kempsey Saleyard on February 5 has sold for a record price. Four year old, Flash sold for a whopping $22 thousand after highly competitive auction. Horse dealer, Brad Scott said the winning bidder drove all the way down from Queensland. "I was very happy with the family that Flash went to, they are a horse family and the owner was looking at buying something that his daughter can ride, and they could put in the Campdraft arena," Mr Scott said. "But at the same time something that their younger daughter could take to pony club, so it's a bit of an all rounder for the family and hoping to keep the horse for life." Mr Scott believes that multiple factors including COVID and the rising demand for good quality leisure horses will continue to prop up the market. "The horse market will continue to get better and better, because a lot of people are looking for good quality horses now," Mr Scott said. Just recently a three year-old mare sold for a record-breaking $550,000 at the 2022 Nutrien Classic in Tamworth, with the horse expected to be used for cutting events. Kempsey Stock and Land agent, Ian McGoldrick said he was very happy with the day. " As far I can remember, this is the highest selling horse at the Kempsey Saleyard," Mr McGoldrick said. " It was a very strong sale all round, roughly 600 cattle counting cows and calves, a good gallery of buyers, cattle went locally up on the Northern Tablelands and down onto the Hunter Valley."

