Kempsey Shire Council employees have been hard at work during the new year completing multiple works across the Macleay. These works are a part of Councils plan to fix and maintain roads in the Shire. The types of work regularly performed by these teams include repairs and improvements to local roads, bridges, sporting fields, footpaths, drainage and more. Here is a list of the recent work completions: River Road, Kundabung Crews finished stabilising and sealing the pavement on River Road, Kundabung. Armidale Road near Turners Flat Crews finished stabilising and sealing the pavement on Armidale Road near Turners Flat. New toilets for Nestle Park It's out with the old and in with the new for Smithtown's Nestle Park public toilets with work starting today to replace the ageing toilet block. Remembrance Way, Frederickton The works crew completed open drain maintenance along Remembrance Way, Frederickton. Armidale Road near Toms Gully Crews finished stabilising and sealing the pavement on Armidale Road near Toms Gully. Armidale Road near Schoolhouse Creek Crews finished stabilising and sealing the pavement on Armidale Road near Schoolhouse Creek. Majors Creek Bridge Works on Majors Creek Bridge on Moparrabah Road was completed following the construction of the approaches. New signage installed to help hikers, bikers and drivers travel around the Macleay. Exploring the Macleay Valley through the eyes and words of the Dunghutti and Thunghutti people is now a reality following a collection of culturally significant and informative signage installed throughout the region.

