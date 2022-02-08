newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A gallery of photos Manning River Times photographer, Scott Calvin captured at the East Coast Tribal Rugby League competition played at the Jack Neal Oval on Saturday, February 5. The Chatham High dancers performed in-between games for the crowd. Biripi-South Taree are now equal leaders in the competition after the round with Ngaku Warriors. The home team won both their games, defeating Gumbaynggir Wall Street Warriors convincingly in the first match of the day and Broncos in the second encounter. Biripi women showed promise but were beaten by an experienced Kempsey side in their match. The women's ladder sees Gumbaynggirr Wall St Warriors in equal first with Ngaku Warriors while Dunghutti and Biripi round out table. There'll be a break in the competition this week before the next round is played at Nambucca on Saturday, February 19. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter: @macleayargus Follow us on Instagram: @macleayargus

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/3d39a3ed-b405-4994-b1e9-983b8891ae0b.JPG/r0_97_2992_1787_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg