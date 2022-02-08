newsletters, editors-pick-list,

With Australian borders set to open to international tourists, Macleay business owners are delighted with the prospect of an influx of travel in the area. Gallery Farm owner, Brett Patterson said he was excited to see international tourists, as he started his business whilst the borders were closed. "We advertise on NSW Tourism and internationally on the tourism website so hopefully we get some internationals coming our way," Mr Patterson said. The finalist of the Kitchen Bathroom Design Institute (KBDI) Awards for best bathroom said they benefited dramatically after the Queensland border opened, and hopes to see even more now. "We have had a few people who are from other countries but live in Australia, and they all said they will tell their friends from overseas, so hopefully we see all of them soon," Mr Patterson said. Australia has welcomed almost 580,000 arrivals, including those travelling to reunite with loved ones, work or study, since the staged international border reopening in November 2021. That number is set to rise with fully vaccinated overseas tourists soon welcomed back to the country. Business NSW tourism executive manager Greg Binskin said over the past few weeks Australia had started to see a flow of international students and backpackers returning to our shores which was good news for tourism hospitality looking to fill thousands of vacant hospitality jobs. "With our borders closed for years to key markets, the pent-up demand to visit Australia remains strong, and as the world airlines start to return to NSW, it's the news the industry is starting to celebrate and plan," he said. It is a bitter sweet moment for some, as Sue Gorman from Macleay Valley Travel said although she is happy that the borders are open, she is doubtful that there will be much overseas holidaying from our end. "I don't know that the opening of borders will start travel straight away, I still think people aren't wanting to go away," Ms Gorman said. "For those who are wanting to see family and friends here they will come, but I don't think it is going to create a big rush of people leaving Australia." Ms Gorman said most of her business is just looking after credits from cancellations that have happened over the last two years. "The pandemic has virtually caused us to close, and we have been in business in Kempsey for 50 years," Ms Gorman said. "The travel industry was the first hit, my first cancelled tour was in January in 2020, and it's now February 2022, there has been two years of no income, and now all we are doing is cancelling and re-booking credits." She said in her opinion, it would take around two years for the travel industry to get back on its feet. Visa holders who are not fully vaccinated will require a valid travel exemption to enter Australia and will be subject to state and territory quarantine requirements. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter: @macleayargus Follow us on Instagram: @macleayargus

