Property details: Kinchela Experience the best of two worlds with a beautiful and picturesque rural location to enjoy as well as improved pastures and fertile grazing land. The land here is highly fertile and productive. There is 417 acres of fattening/grazing pastoral property complete with good fencing, 10 paddocks that are well watered, two sets of steel stockyards and flood mounds. The current owner estimates carrying capacity at 100 breeders and the property would suit vealer production, feeder steers/bullock and silage. Perched on the edge of Kinchela Creek is the tidy three bedroom home with a double garage. Nearby is a large machinery shed with separate weekend accommodation. Enjoy a private location at end of quiet road close to Hat Head, South West Rocks and Gladstone. The auction is Friday, February 25, 11am at the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club.

