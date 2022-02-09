news, local-news,

An earlier version of this story that was published yesterday accidentally misspelled the mayor's name. This was an unintentional error from the newsroom and the Macleay Argus apologises for this mistake. At the start of each term of Council, the organisation takes the opportunity to contemplate what the goals for our community might be. While every decision at Council is taken with care, it is important to have a sense of what our future plans are and how they fit with immediate and long-term goals. As such, we are currently asking "what do we want Kempsey Shire to be like in 2042?" We are asking everyone. Of course, with almost 30,000 residents, there are many different opinions, so we try to gather as much information as possible to get a sense of the overall view. The ultimate result of this engagement will be a 20-year Community Strategic Plan. The first step has already been completed. Community Engagement from the last few years has been analysed to prepare a first draft Community Strategic Plan titled '2042: Your Future'. This Draft contains suggested goals for the Shire in four areas: So, if you want to tell us what you think on these goals, please head to www.ksc.pub/csp, complete the surveys, gives us feedback and have your say. And please tell us: What do you want Kempsey Shire to be like in twenty years? Our day in court Last Friday we learnt that on 22 February, Kempsey Shire Council, along with Shellharbour and Singleton Councils, will be appearing in the NSW Supreme Court regarding the iVote failure in our recent Local Government Election. The NSW Electoral Commission is seeking to have the Councillor election declared void. To learn more about the case and to find updates as information becomes available, please head to www.ksc.pub/ivote. Until the decision of the Supreme Court is made, it is business as usual with our excellent group of Councillors committed to their roles. A local victim of COVID Sadly, we have been informed that a local resident died of COVID-19 last Saturday. We extend our condolences to the family and friends. All of us should continue to wear a mask correctly and, for those eligible, get a Vaccine Booster as soon as possible. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter: @macleayargus Follow us on Instagram: @macleayargus

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/8b9f91e1-a55c-45a8-b77e-8e77429f55a0.jpg/r1_104_1017_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg