With all the rain last week the Kempsey Golf course was affected by the wet and saw club officials call off the Stroke event for the Monthly Medals and decided to hold a 18 hole Medley Single Stableford event on a day when the showers continued and with the no carts sign up the field was reduced to a small field of 31 players on the day. The February monthly medals will now be held later in the month on Saturday February 26 as the single Stroke event. The Najasi Furniture sponsored day will now be held also later with a date to be decided by Ray. On the day the hottest player at the club over the last two weeks, Zachary Pritchard, took out his second victory in a row when he recorded a score of 37 points to claim the victory from his 30 rivals on the day when the best score was declared over the field. Taking out the runner up spot on a countback was our Club Champion from 2021 James Benson with a score of 36 points from the 2021 ladies champion Maddison Butterfield also with 36 points who claimed the 3rd place voucher on the day. The ntp's on the day were won by Malcolm Blanch 'A', Luke Hovenden 'C' & Butterfield 'L' at the 3rd hole while Bradley Dyet 'A' was the only winner at the 8th hole while Rick Nicholson 'A' & Butterfield 'L' were the winners at the 16th hole. Conrad Tamblyn was this week's winner in the super tee ntp at the 18th hole for the best 2nd shot to the green. In the weekly ball competition the winners were players with a score of 32 points and better and they can be collected from the pro shop at the club anytime along with any unclaimed vouchers from the event, just call in and see Bradley and the team in the pro shop. Hopefully the weather will be kind on Saturday for the staging of the 2022 Bunnings 18 hole Single Stableford event at the Kempsey Golf Club on Saturday February 12. All intending players can book in now at the club or go online to book in for your round and for more information about the upcoming events at the club please give the team a call anytime. Again the club wishes to advise everyone to be COVID-19 safe when you are at the club and please check the local rules board before hitting off. A special reminder to all players that the 2022 "Board Shorts Day" sponsored by the MacDonald Family in memory of Allen will be held on Saturday February 19 as a 18 hole Medley Single Stableford event and coming up on Saturday February 26 will be the 2022 Macleay Argus golf day now the single stroke event for the Monthly Medals for club members.

