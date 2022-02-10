newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Only the good get going when the going is far from good, yes and that's the way it goes - or went - for the game 26 Kempsey Veterans Golf Club members who braved a more than slushy course on Tuesday. There was to be a 2BBB & Individual Stableford over 14 holes scheduled, however the officials decided on an ordinary point scoring round when the green keeper (so to speak) placed a ban on carts. Naturally, with gentlemen from ages ranging 55 to 95-y-o's, as well as finding matters difficult to walk the talk (so to speak) for the full distance on shanks's pony, they had to miss their once a week regular exercise. There is always next week and the forecast is not one what the weather buffs put fine days to the fore. No siree..! Graeme Dyet to amass 31 points in such holding conditions did claim the man-of-the-match award. Brilliant play all round and on the greens is a great asset for this lowly handicapped A-grader. Another with the same Christian name - but with a different spelling - Graham Hall - topped the B-grade lot with his well-put-together round worthy of 28 points. All the way from Stuarts Point is no drawback for this avid golfer who seems to be on top of his game no matter the going. Concentration is his key. Quite a surprise in C-grade, as when the six cards were counted it was Greg Mayhew being declared the actual winner, albeit on a countback. Answering the many queries from his fellow lesserlights, Greg divulged he had had 25 points with three wipes for the count. Maybe the passing of his brother John near noon the day prior in the Kempsey District Hospital after a three-year battle with cancer was a downer. "Yes it was but the sympathy shown by the throng was calming and really appreciated," he said. Chris Hudson topped the ball competition with 29 points, Graham Schasser next on 27 with Mark Riddle and Hilton Barnett 26 apiece. On 25 were Allan Heather, Dennis O'Brien and Bob Garner. Nearest the pin at the Alan Macdonald Memorial $100 Third Hole-in-One were Heather and Hall, whilst Graheme Martin (A) went solo at the eighth hole. Chip-ins were performed by Schasser (2), Dyet and Hudson. Wauchope visitors Mark Riddle and Ray Barry enjoyed their game and gave notice that they will make a return sooner than later.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/081463d5-2d0f-46b0-bcff-f5a9f6342641.jpg/r0_0_1023_578_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg