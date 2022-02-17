The disconnect Part III: a secluded home and the bumpy ride there

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

To visit the residence of Jim Moulton and Jan Csaszar isn't an easy task. If you're not lucky enough to own a four-wheel drive, one of the two will pick you up at Kundabung Fire Station. "This'll be an experience for you," Ms Csaszar said. From the station it's a relatively smooth ride on Winstead Rd before moving onto Kundabung Rd and being met with an option for Downs Rd or continuing straight. Downs Rd offers a much smoother trail while the option to continue straight welcomes you with a puddle, mud and the first experience of a bumpy ride. For Ms Csaszar the choice lies with the latter, before continuing on Kundabung Rd, then Blackwells Knob Rd, Blackwells Rd and finally onto Farrawells Rd. Throughout the journey, carpet and sticks have been placed in certain holes, with large puddles a regular sight. Before arriving home, a clay stretch makes for an interesting final run. It's not uncommon for either to get bogged. The property they live on is a legal subdivision where rate notices are given. The Argus has confirmed that Downs Rd was previously a Forestry Road but is now maintained as a Kempsey Shire Council owned road and is also now known as Winstead Road. The journey to their house is one that doesn't sit well with both occupants. Mr Moulton has lived on the property for over 30 years and been fighting for proper access while Ms Csaszar, his partner, has lived there for four years. After discussions with Council, Forestry Corporation and relevant government officials, they've encountered plenty of dead ends. Their issues with access came to a height when their neighbour had a farming incident where he was stuck in a paddock for almost 24 hours before his son travelled from Sydney and found him. He survived, but according to Mr Moulton and Ms Csaszar, emergency services had trouble accessing his property. Ms Csaszar also has her own health issues that she says may require urgent medical attention at any time. "I've had open heart surgery, three hip replacements, I'm a diabetic and have glaucoma," she detailed. "I take all drops and medicines but I need access. "At any time I could need an ambulance but an ambulance can't get here. We've got two Sedans we keep at our daughters place on Murphys Ln so we drive an unregistered, uninsured car on forestry and council road which could result in us being fined and we both lose our licenses and be stuck here with no means of getting out of the property." Mr Moulton is also a member of the local Kundabung Fire Brigade, recently receiving a medal for 20 years of service. Condition of the roads means he "can't get to the fire shed anymore in what you'd call a reasonable time". Their problems are further exasperated by internet issues that have plagued the Kundabung community. "The most we ever get here is half a bar, the connection here is so poor," he said. "I certainly can't ring my neighbour down the road to ask them to come and help me because I can't get through to them, I'd only be dependent on whoever answers the emergency call. "Imagine if we had a snake bite, we'd have no way of anyone coming to help us. "It's annoying because these days there's so much emphasis to get updates on fires and floods happening in the area but fire could be here before I get the notification." "Before applying for grant funding in March last year we went to both the police and ambulance department to confirm their records that they didn't have access to the property (during the farming incident)," Ms Csaszar said. The two went to Kempsey Shire Council to apply for the funding, however they found out the roads didn't belong Council and were in fact Forestry roads. "We were told Forestry had received funding from the commonwealth government and they would follow that up," they said. "Council rang back weeks later to say Forestry weren't spending any of the grant funding on this road because there's really only us that live here and we therefore weren't a priority. "More people would live here if the roads were better. "Chris, our neighbour, moved back to Sydney, because of his incident (hospitalisation)." After they discovered Council wouldn't be an avenue for access, Jim and four other residents approached the office of Melinda Pavey, Member for Oxley, for assistance. An email was then sent from the office on August 2 2021 to the office of Matt Kean, minister for Energy and Environment, and Adam Marshall, minister for Agriculture. The correspondence outlined an inability for a timber contractor to access farmers property on Boat Harbour Road, Downs Road, Blackwells Road and Farrawells Road. Mr Moulton has a logging permit for this property that would provide much needed funds to finish his dream home. The farming incident was also mentioned along with various health and safety issues. Mr Moulton then states he visited the office of Ms Pavey a month later to be informed that Kundabung Rd did not lie within the Maria National Park, however a figure on the Maria River National Park's plan of management shows that to be incorrect. At the time of this interview on January 25, Mr Moulton said had received no correspondence regarding the email. The Argus contacted the MP's office to enquire if any progress had been made with Forestry Corporation NSW offering a response. "Forestry Corporation NSW has been completing a larger than normal program of road work to restore and reopen more than 5,000 kilometres of roads damaged by the 2019-20 bushfires and subsequent 2021 flood events, including many roads in northern NSW," the statement read. "While forest roads are free for the community to use and can provide alternative access routes to complement public roads, forest roads are not part of the formal public road network. "Forestry Corporation NSW has an obligation to maintain forest roads to the standard required for forest management and firefighting. "Due to Forestry Corporation's significant program of ongoing repair works it must allocate available funding to the areas of highest priority. "Forestry Corporation makes a significant investment each year in maintaining more than 60,000 kilometres of forest roads and trails for community use, forest management activities and fire protection." For some outsiders, the perception may be that the two would be better off moving. However, when home sits on a few acres, secluded away with peace and tranquility as company, then the question of re-location is invalid. "They'll know I'm dead by the smell, or someone hasn't seen me around town lately," Mr Moulton laughed. "I have no intention of leaving." Ms Csaszar: "He's built the house - so much of his last 30 years of his life is invested here - there's about 80 beams he's lifted and it's all come off the property." "There's a lot emotion attached to it and while people might say: 'just move', well how do you move when you're 70 odd years of age and your only income is an aged pension? "I'm open to suggestions. "I've lived on this property for four years and Kundabung for over 30. "We've committed ourselves to the area. "For someone to suggest that I should live in suburbia, I think it's as bad as me saying to someone in suburbia to go and live in a vacant block, 22 kilometres from a supermarket and enjoy yourself."

