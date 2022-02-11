newsletters, editors-pick-list,

And with the cutting of the ribbon, YP Space has officially opened their safe space for vulnerable youth in Kempsey. The organisation recently purchased the Central Caravan Park in Kempsey, and repurposed the site into medium term accommodation for youth aged 16-25. Executive officer, Caleb Rose, said in his speech that he was grateful for the support. "This isn't for YP Space, it's for Kempsey and it's for young people in our area," Mr Rose said. "The idea is to take these people from a dependent situation into a semi-independent living arrangement, with the goal of filling that gap, where young people just get left behind the system." "This is the beginning of that solution, there is certainly a long way to go but we hope to have young people living here within the next couple of months." Mr Rose said that they were able to acquire the property with assets the organisation attained over their 35 years of operating in Kempsey. YP has plans to install 10 cabins onto the property but their delivery has been delayed. "We desperately wanted to have the cabins up here to show you today, unfortunately we have had the weather against us and they are still in a paddock in Port Macquarie," Mr Rose said. Outreach manager at YP Space, Deb Tougher said this location will be a stepping stone for local youth in need. "While they are here, they are going to be learning some basic life skills like paying rent on time, budgeting, keeping a place tidy, shopping, cooking and how to live in a community," Ms Tougher said. Mayor Leo Hauville said the site will provide much needed support for vulnerable youth. "This is going to be a great service to those homeless youth, to organise their lives, to get stability, to find a place they can call home and get on with their life," Cr Hauville said. "The placement of this park, is central to services and a great thing to have in Kempsey." YP Space will be moving their offices onto the property, as well as working with Resilience NSW to have emergency accommodation on site as well.

