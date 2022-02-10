newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Preparations for the 33rd annual Trial Bay Triathlon are almost complete as participants from all around New South Wales get set for a weekend of competition. Saturday (February 12) will see proceedings kick off with the Seabreeze Hotel Enticer Triathlon for all ages 14 years and above. Following on from that will be the Nestle events with a Milo Mini Triathlon, Milo Micro Triathlon, Milo Mini Aquathon and Milo Mini Adventure. Registrations for adults will be held at South West Rocks Country Club on Saturday night between 4-7 with the first wave of contestants jumping in on Sunday 7:30am for the Sprint Triathlon. "Preparations are always tough when it's been wet for so long but numbers over the two days are sitting at around 550 competitors so everything has come together pretty well," event organiser Andrew Kirby said. "This race on Sunday is now round three of the North Coast Triathlon series with competitors from Tweed Heads out to Armidale and Moree. "As usual there's a strong contingent that comes up from Port Macquarie to support our day."

