Marine Rescue Nambucca Heads on the lookout for new members

Do you know of Marine Rescue in Nambucca Heads and what we do? You may have seen our base on Wellington Drive. Currently, there are 14 members at the Nambucca Base. We range in age from 17 to just over 70 years of age. All of us are unpaid volunteers. Our members are thoroughly trained. Accreditation as a crew member or jet ski rescue craft operator requires a boat or jet ski license and initial training. To qualify as Crew for the boat and jet rescue operator, you must complete bookwork on water training which can take up to 6 months or longer. Of course, being able to swim is a plus we do like to see. We are at the base every Monday and every other Sunday for training, with all members on-call 24 hours, seven days a week. We are at the base every day during the summer holidays, monitoring the beaches and swimmers around the Nambucca Bar and surrounding beach areas. Only two years ago, 11 rescues were made from the bar in one 2-hour period. With the large tides over the Christmas period, outgoing tides can reach up to 10 knots (approx. 10 mph), testing even the strongest swimmer. Our main priority is saving lives at sea or on water. Generally, people overestimate their ability to swim against the outgoing tide. I would ask all parents with children to consider the danger they place their children in when they put them in a non-certified life-saving device. You all know the big Pink Flamingos and other blow-up floating devices. These are not approved safety devices and will not save your child in an emergency, especially when your child is carried out through the bar and heading out to the open sea. We have had several rescues like that and upon returning the child to shore and locating their parents, find they were unaware of what just occurred with their child. Parents must keep a keen watch over their children while in the water. This is because it does not take long for them to be carried out through the bar. Many people assume we are only interested in saving whales, dolphins, and other animals. Over the past few years, we have saved from the bar kangaroos, goannas, turtles, pelicans, and other birdlife entangled in fishing line. With boats, please remember if you are in the bar, you must be wearing a life jacket. Many people have drowned while being in a bar area or attempting to go out through a bar, especially on an outgoing tide. I cannot stress how important it is to pick your tide and always wear a life jacket. During summer, our Jet Rescue Skis will be on the bar beaches every day, monitoring swimmers and boating safety within the bar. Please come up and say hi. Our volunteer operators really do appreciate meeting people and helping to keep our waterways safe.

