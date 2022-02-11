newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Corrective Services NSW has launched the largest recruitment drive in history, promising countless new jobs on the Mid North Coast. Emerging from the pandemic, Corrective Services is committed to fortifying its 10,000-strong workforce. The extensive campaign will focus on employing 800 permanent correctional officers over the next six months - a shift away from a previous focus on casual employment. Commissioner Kevin Corcoran PSM said a career in corrections can be tough but rewarding. "Corrective Services NSW staff are dedicated and professional workers; we're looking for likeminded men and women who can rise to the challenges of the job and join our family of blue," Mr Corcoran said. "We're looking for recruits who are committed to delivering programs, education, practical skills and training to people in custody while maintaining a safe and respectful workplace environment. "Turning someone's life around - and showing a commitment to our values like reducing reoffending and keeping the community safe - is one the most important jobs there is." "The new recruits, an even split of Sydney and regional people, will undergo an intensive face-to-face training program to equip them with skills to safely and securely manage inmates whilst supporting their rehabilitation." Brush Farm Corrective Services Academy Director Josh Sampson said the record intake will be in addition to the training of other correctional staff. "This is the biggest correctional officer training schedule we've faced and it's on top of our training for other staff, such as community corrections officers, custodial case managers, and services and programs officers," Mr Sampson said. Once training begins with strict COVID-19 precautions in place, there will be several courses running at the same time - some steered by former trainers who have been asked to return to help at locations across NSW. Assistant Commissioner Custodial Corrections Anne Marie Martin said the recruitment drive is a great opportunity for people who want to positively contribute to CSNSW. "Every time we hire a new recruit, we have the chance to strengthen the culture of the organisation, by choosing carefully and then providing proper training and support," Ms Martin said. All current casual staff are being given the chance to apply for the new permanent positions and those applications will be given priority. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter: @macleayargus Follow us on Instagram: @macleayargus

