SITES used by famous Australian Impressionist artists for their paintings of the Nambucca River and ocean shore over 90 years ago have been identified. Elioth Gruner and Will Ashton were prolific artists in the 1930s and both painted coastal and river scenes. Local artists have set out to create their own updated versions of the same scenes for an exhibition titled Gruner and Ashton: Nambucca Views Then and Now. Nambucca Valley Arts Council opened the exhibition of these modern works on February 2 at the Stringer Gallery to showcase and compare the 1930's views with the present day's view. Elioth Gruner visited the Nambucca and Bellinger areas several times during the 1930s. He was considered to be a 'Master of Light' and liked to paint on site on frosty mornings or late afternoon to capture bright light offset by long shadows. Will Ashton, the same age as Elioth and as prolific, also visited and painted busier scenes about the Nambucca Estuary before and during the construction of the river training walls. His scenes then are vastly changed now by time, tide and development. Some places along the oceanfront have scarcely changed at all, while views of the river are much changed. Gruner and Ashton: Nambucca Views Then and Now will continue until April 22.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/stephen.katte/b8738205-e3e5-4285-85b8-d957b0a404d9.JPG/r0_45_334_234_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg