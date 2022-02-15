newsletters, editors-pick-list,

THE Kempsey Macleay RSL Sub Branch will continue to meet every third Wednesday of the month to discuss what can be done to help current and former Australian Defence Force (ADF) personnel. The next meeting is currently set for February 16 at the Memorial Hall in front of the Kempsey Macleay RSL Club at 6.30pm. In March, the meeting will take place on the 16th, same time, same place. The meetings are mostly informal and everyone is welcome to attend, regardless of membership status. Light refreshments will be served after the meeting, with an opportunity to chat with like-minded and friendly people.

