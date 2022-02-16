newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The weekend saw smiles come to the faces of Bellbrook residents as a piece of history made its way home. The Model Bedford Truck was found by accident in Tamban at the end of last year, and after fundraising and rallying support from the public, the old girl is finally coming home. Bellbrook Fire captain, Adam Hall, said he was grateful for the support. "The community really came through for us and we were able to raise enough funds to cover the cost of purchasing our old tanker and today we were able to pick her up and bring her home," he said. "A massive thanks goes to the many people that donated to the GoFundMe and offers of support have really made a difference." The same model of truck was used in Bellbrook while the first indigenous crew, and the first all female crew in Australia completed their duties. The brigade was able to get a generous local to load the truck up and drive it to the Bellbrook Fire Shed, where they will look at restoration work. Owner of the truck, Greg Farr, said he saw the truck in Kempsey one day and thought he had to have it. "I was thinking I would use it to water the garden, but we still had fun driving around," Mr Farr said. Unfortunately Mr Farr fell quite ill about eight years ago and wasn't able to restore it, and said he is happy to see the truck to go back to it's original owner. "I certainly haven't got the time to do it, but I'd love to see it reborn," he said. If you would like to help in the restoration of the truck, don't hesitate to contact Adam Hall on the Fire Brigade's Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

