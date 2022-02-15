newsletters, editors-pick-list,

LATE last year ABC Heywire's storytelling competition announced 37 lucky young adults as the winners of their annual contest - among them was Aaliyah from Bowraville. Hundreds of Australians aged 16 to 22 from regional, rural and remote areas entered the competition, writing stories about courage, resilience and hope. Aaliyah's entry told of the childhood injury that left her unable to compete in most sports, the frustration that followed, and finally her joy at discovering a sport she could excel in. "At the age of three, I was diagnosed with a spinal cord injury, brain injury and nerve dysfunction," Aaliyah said. "I've faced many different challenges throughout my childhood because of that injury. "I was so miserable about all the sports I couldn't play, but then aunty and grandma got me into wheelchair basketball, it changed my life. "When I meet other girls who have a disability and love wheelchair basketball, I feel like I can be myself a bit more." Currently playing for the under-25s Australian Devils and the under-20s New South Wales Blues Juniors, Aaliyah has already made a name for herself in wheelchair basketball, but the local athlete is still working hard to achieve her dream. "I have a few competitions coming up, so I'm trying to get back into training again after the Christmas break," Aaliyah said. "The end goal is for me is to make the Australian Gliders women's wheelchair basketball team, and my dream is to make the Paralympics team for Paris 2024. "That's my dream for the future, that's why I train so hard, that's what keeps me going." Her training regime usually starts with 10 kilometres up and down hills around the Nambucca Valley, an hour or two in the pool, laps and different stretches, then back to the basketball court. Aaliyah's goal keeps her motivated, but she also draws inspiration from family, friends, and Paralympians. "The last Paralympics' really opened my eyes to all the different possibilities for wheelchair sports," Aaliyah said. "Even though we have a disability, we can be as good as Olympians." Since their annual storytelling competition was established in 1998, Heywire has become a platform for youth to share their stories. All the current winners have since worked with the ABC to produce their stories for radio and online. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/stephen.katte/d057e772-beb5-49f0-bac0-2d22172f924c.jpg/r0_75_1292_805_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg