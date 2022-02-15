A message from the mayor: sports heading to high places in South West Rocks

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Macleay Valley Sports Strategy that was developed in 2016 in collaboration with local sporting groups identified a need for additional sporting and recreational facilities in South West Rocks. What first started as a vision for the South West Rocks Sport and Recreation Committee has blossomed into the outstanding the Mid North Coast High Performance Centre. Recently, I visited South West Rocks and marvelled at this state of the art sporting facility coming to life adjacent to the South West Rocks Country Club. I can only imagine the excitement of local sporting organisations as they picture what this sporting facility will offer their clubs, players and members. Looking at this from the outside you can see the multilevel grandstand and seating areas taking shape and imagine how great the view will be from the stands as residents take on teams from out of the region. Another exciting catalyst this centre will bring is the opportunity to host large scale sporting events. You never know, we may host a regional NRL or A-League game here one day. It's definitely on the cards once this project is complete. Of course, none of this would be possible without the collaboration and teamwork of the state government, South West Rocks Country Club and Council, who have come together to revolutionise sport in the shire. You can keep up with Council's major projects by visiting ksc.pub/majorprojects Supporting our shire's vulnerable youth I was fortunate to attend the official opening of YP Space's Park for local vulnerable youth. To give local youth a stepping stone to learn basic life skills and a safe and stable place they can call home is a great thing. YP Space purchased the Central Caravan Park in Kempsey and repurposed the site into refuge accommodation for young people. This type of service is so important for the Kempsey Shire and is going to change lives for the better. Thank you and take care, Mayor Leo Hauville.

