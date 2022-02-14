newsletters, editors-pick-list,

For everyone looking forward to the Glitz and Glamour Ball, unfortunately those dancing shoes will need to stay in the closet for a little bit longer. Due to the heightened risk of COVID-19 transmission and the restrictions still in place for indoor events, the Kempsey Disability Steering Committee has made the difficult decision to reschedule the Glitz and Glamour Ball. Chairperson of the Committee Lisa Reed said it was a tough call but had to be done. "We are extremely sad to make that decision but we felt with the current situation with the COVID guidelines and still having to wear masks, no dancing, and the square metre rule, we had to postpone it," Ms Reed said. "It wouldn't have been an enjoyable event like it should be, and a lot of our clients, and people with a disability are unable to wear a mask, so it would of put them at risk and be an event that caused a COVID spread." But the show will go on, and a new date has already been set for Saturday 15 October 2022. "We are just keeping our fingers crossed that by then it would have all sorted itself out and we won't have any restrictions," she said. "Because you can't have a ball if you can't dance." All people who purchased tickets have the choice to keep their ticket for the event in October, or request a full refund.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/141172646/ee8eea40-22ba-4cbf-ad96-3c1c2d16f7d6.jpg/r44_0_1156_628_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg